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Wheels Up orders six Phenom 300Es in its first direct Embraer deal
By Jadda Tyree, GlobalAir.com,7 days ago
Wheels Up has signed a definitive agreement with Embraer Executive Aircraft for six factory-new Phenom 300Es, while continuing to dispose of aircraft that no longer fit its strategy. Deliveries are expected during the third and fourth quarters of 2027, and the aircraft will join a controlled fleet that already includes 29 Phenom 300-series aircraft. The company described the agreement as its first direct purchase from Embraer after nearly three years of discussions.