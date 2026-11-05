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Clermont County nonprofit provides free diapers and period products to families in need
By Rebecca Smith, WKRC,6 days ago
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For families struggling to cover everyday necessities, a Clermont County nonprofit is offering free products that can make a major difference in household budgets and students’ ability to stay in school. Inside a large Loveland warehouse, Impacting Tomorrow provides boxes of tampons, period kits, diapers and...