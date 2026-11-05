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De Zerbi Has Officially Made Tottenham The Second Most Dominant Team In The Premier League
By Lee Wilmot,6 days ago
How quickly things can change in the football world. Just three-and-a-half weeks ago, Tottenham were rock bottom of the Premier League table and without a win to their name, with pressure building on Roberto De Zerbi's shoulders after he had pulled off the great escape last season to guide the Lilywhites to safety in the Premier League.