undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
4 brilliant Android features hiding right under your nose
By Cory Gunther,6 days ago
Android has come a long way over the years, and these days, no matter what brand you choose, your phone is filled with a wealth of features and controls. Some are well-known, plenty are underrated or forgotten, and many of us use our phones on pure muscle memory, using the same few things all day. But hiding right under your nose are a few helpful features that'll change how you get things done.