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The operating system that almost beat Windows (and why you've probably never heard of it)
By Goran Damnjanovic,6 days ago
The 1990s was the decade when Windows conquered the world. By the end of it, Windows was the most popular desktop operating system, far ahead of every one of its competitors. But one rival could've taken its spoils at the very beginning of the decade, and the reason why it didn't wasn't because it was an inferior product.