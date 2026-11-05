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Man Shot On Temple Hills Street Wednesday, Rushed To Hospital With Non-Life-Threatening Injuries
By Priya Choudhury,4 days ago
A man was shot Wednesday afternoon in Temple Hills, Prince George’s County, and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. on Dallas Place, and the investigation remains active. According to DC News Now, officials confirmed the man was sent to...
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