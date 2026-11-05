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FIFA calls for Olympic women’s soccer to be restricted to under-23s
6 days ago
FIFA wants the IOC to “restrict the women’s Olympic football tournament to under-23s owing to concerns over fixture congestion and the workload of senior players,” according to Matt Hughes of the London GUARDIAN. The LA28 eligibility criteria “has been set, with qualification tournaments having begun in some regions, so no change can be made until Brisbane 2032 at the earliest.” Sources at FIFA and the IOC said that they are “open to dialogue.” FIFA is “interested in examining the matter in talks with the IOC and other key stakeholders, such as the players and leading member associations whose national sides routinely qualify for the Games.” However, no formal proposals have yet been made. Bringing in age restrictions would “dramatically alter the nature of the event and require careful analysis, consultation and consideration through Fifa and IOC processes.” Such a change “would be controversial and could provoke a backlash from leading international players because the Olympics has long been regarded as one of the highlights of the women’s calendar” (London GUARDIAN, 11/5).