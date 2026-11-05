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Jamie Raskin Wins Re-election, Talks Medicaid, ACA Tax Credits and Patents on Election Night
By Moderately MOCO,6 days ago
Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat, won re-election in Maryland’s 8th Congressional District with 82.50% of the vote, according to unofficial results. Moderately MOCO talked with Raskin on election night about his priorities, from health care to the House Judiciary Committee. The interview is also on Facebook and Instagram. Interview...
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