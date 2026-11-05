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Magnetic Losses Under Control—Beyond Inductance Measurement
By Mauricio Esguerra,5 days ago
This article is published by EEPower as part of an exclusive digital content partnership with Bodo’s Power Systems. Article is co-authored by ed-k's Hubert Kreis. Core losses are a decisive determinant of the thermal behavior and long-term reliability of inductive components. They set the operating temperature rise of chokes and transformers, influence efficiency, and are a frequent root cause of premature aging and field returns. With the help of the revolutionary Loss-Q-Check feature in the 4th software generation of ed-k’s Power Choke Tester DPG10/20 series, it is possible to quickly and easily determine during serial production whether core losses are higher than normal.