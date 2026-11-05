undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Former Arkansas bar exam official charged with 65 counts of record tampering
By Michael Hibblen,6 days ago
A former Arkansas Supreme Court official has been charged with 65 counts of tampering with a public record following an investigation into allegations that bar examination scores were manipulated and approximately 11,400 files were deleted or made unavailable. The allegations were detailed Thursday (Nov. 5) in separate press releases issued...