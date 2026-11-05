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Acushnet sales dip slightly in Q3 but still up for full year
By Josh Carpenter,4 days ago
Acushnet Holdings reported a slight dip in Q3 sales on Wednesday but continues to have a strong year overall. The company, which owns the likes of Titleist and FootJoy, reported a 1.3% drop in sales in Q3 ($649.2M), but is at more than $2.2B year to date, an increase from $2.08B at this point last year. Its core Titleist business also continued to perform slightly above average, with combined ball and club sales at nearly $430M, a slight increase over last year (0.5%).