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Beyond the Screen: Strathmore Celebrates Día de los Muertos with Coco and a Latin American Arts Market
By Rachel M,3 days ago
Disney and Pixar’s Coco came to life at Strathmore through a live orchestral performance and a Latin American arts market celebrating Día de los Muertos. Presented in partnership with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Montgomery County, the event combined music, film, and shopping to offer audiences an opportunity to experience cultural traditions beyond the movie screen. Día de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, is a Mexican tradition with roots in pre-Hispanic beliefs. Observed primarily on November 1 and 2, the holiday brings families together to remember and honor deceased loved ones. The concert and market were part of Strathmore’s WINDOWS series, launched in 2017 to deepen audiences’ understanding of mainstage performances through educational and cultural experiences, including classes, lectures, workshops, and other activities led by experts in their fields.