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PWHL’s New Rules for 2026-27 Include Legal High-Sticks
By Josh Smith,5 days ago
Go ahead and bat it down. Knock it out of the air. This season, it’s legal. The PWHL announced its rule changes for the 2026-27 season on Thursday, headlined by a radical rewrite of Rule 82: high-sticking the puck is no longer an infraction at all. Where the old rulebook stopped play when a puck batted above the shoulders was touched by the offending team – and disallowed any goal that came off a stick above the crossbar – the new Rule 82.1 states flatly that “batting the puck above the normal height of the shoulders with a stick is permitted.”