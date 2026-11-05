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Omar Lazo Leads Uncalled School Board Race, Says the Budget Is the Biggest Issue
By Moderately MOCO,4 days ago
Omar Lazo leads Brenda M. Diaz in the race for the at-large seat on the Montgomery County Board of Education, and the race has not been called. Lazo had 134,550 votes (50.48%) to 130,027 (48.79%) for Diaz, a lead of 4,523 votes, according to unofficial State Board of Elections results last refreshed at 10:35 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5.