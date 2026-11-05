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1999 Ferrari 360 Modena
By Eduardo Zepeda,5 days ago
Geneva, March 1999. Ferrari unveiled the 360 Modena at the Geneva Motor Show, the successor to the F355 and one of the most important cars in the company’s modern history. It was Ferrari’s first road car built around an all-aluminum spaceframe chassis with aluminum bodywork, developed with American aluminum specialist Alcoa. Its mid-mounted 3.6-liter V8 produced 395 hp at 8,500 rpm and 275 lb-ft of torque at 4,750 rpm, sent to the rear wheels through either a six-speed manual or Ferrari’s F1 electrohydraulic gearbox. The 360 was larger and stiffer than the F355, and it generated significant downforce without a conventional rear wing. It also became one of Ferrari’s best-selling models of its time, with 8,800 coupes built, along with the Spider and Challenge Stradale versions that followed.