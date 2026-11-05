undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Reebok modernizes Iverson’s ‘Question Mid’ for 30th anniversary
4 days ago
Reebok is set to re-release Basketball HOFer Allen Iverson’s “Question Mid” sneakers in honor of the shoe’s 30th anniversary, but with a modern twist, according to Devin Jackson of the PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER. The “Question Mid Recoded” will release in its classic “Red Toe” and brand new “30th Anniversary Green” colorways, with “plans to mainly stick with the shoe’s original design, while also making some adjustments to the traction pattern and adding space to the toe box.” The “Red Toe” colorway resembles the original 1996 version. As for the green colorway, the brand describes it as “‘optical emerald’ covering the entire shoe” with “lime green accents on the logos” (PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER, 11/4).