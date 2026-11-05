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Mavericks’ Patrick Dumont praised by Silver as good addition to NBA
4 days ago
Mavericks Governor Patrick Dumont and his wife Sivan last month acquired the shares of the team owned by Miriam Adelson, Sivan’s mother, and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver believes both the league and NBA are “so fortunate to have Dumont” in their ranks, according to Brad Townsend of the DALLAS MORNING NEWS. Silver said, “I’m really looking forward to the manifestation of [Dumont’s] vision in Dallas, ultimately with a new arena.” Townsend noted the NBA China Games in Macao last month was Silver’s “first time seeing” Dumont, who is also chair of Sands China, in his dual roles. Silver said, “I’d never seen Patrick in his element before, and it was impressive. ... And to experience firsthand the customer and fan experience there. I think it brought Patrick to life for me. And it just reminded me how fortunate we are to have him in the league” (DALLAS MORNING NEWS, 11/4).