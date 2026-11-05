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Tag Bertuzzi Recalled by Grand Rapids
By Andrew Streitel,5 days ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday recalled center Tag Bertuzzi from the ECHL’s Toledo Walleye. Bertuzzi, a six-year pro, made his Griffins debut on Oct. 10 at the Milwaukee Admirals. Last season, he competed in 14 games with the AHL’s Utica Comets in addition to showing 31 points (16-15—31) and 23 penalty minutes in 38 outings with the ECHL’s Adirondack Thunder. Throughout parts of five AHL campaigns from 2022-27, the 25-year-old has one assist and six penalty minutes in 31 appearances split between the Charlotte Checkers (2022-23), Hartford Wolf Pack (2023-24), Belleville Senators (2023-24), Utica (2024-26) and the Griffins.