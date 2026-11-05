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Northwest 83rd Street renovation moved up two years, Alachua County officials say
By Maria Arteaga MendozaWCJB Staff,6 days ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) — Alachua County will renovate Northwest 83rd Street this year, two years ahead of the original schedule, county road workers said. Residents have reported a significant number of potholes near Santa Fe College. About 13,000 vehicles use it every day, and the asphalt is about 30 years old, according to Alachua County. The county said it is time for an upgrade.