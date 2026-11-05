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Two States Can Now Restrict Social Media Access—Here’s What To Do Next
By Joe Mullin,6 days ago
Recently, two federal appeals courts issued opinions that will allow Florida and Georgia to start enforcing laws that will age-gate and block young people from accessing social media. The laws do not adequately respect minors’ rights to play, speak, and learn online. More fundamentally, these laws don’t help young people stay safe online—a goal that lawmakers should pursue.