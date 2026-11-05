undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Magic’s most broken new mechanic perfectly captures the essence of Star Trek
By Corey Plante,6 days ago
Of all the Magic: The Gathering sets released this year, I had the least amount of interest in Star Trek, but after playing a few hours as part of a Magic Arena preview this week, I’ve completely changed my tune. I bear no ill will toward the United Federation of Planets, and I recognize the profound impact Trek has had on pop culture over the last 60 years. I’ve just never become a fan. More importantly, most of my skepticism towards it as a Magic set stems from its incongruous nature as hard sci-fi crossing over with a high-fantasy trading card game that I adore.