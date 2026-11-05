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Why Mesquite belongs at golf's big-boy table
By Jason Scott Deegan,6 days ago
MESQUITE, Nevada — It’s time to give this tiny desert outpost a seat at the big-boy table of golf destinations. Mesquite often gets lost in the shuffle due to geography, sandwiched between the bougie golf at Shadow Creek and Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas and the two top-100 tracks a half-hour away across the Utah border: Black Desert Resort, host of the PGA Tour’s Black Desert Championship in October, and Sand Hollow Resort.
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