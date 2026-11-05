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It’s Interesting That Neither Sony Nor Tamron Have Said Anything Regarding Acquisition
By Jeremy Gray,6 days ago
In late July, news broke that Sony was trying to acquire Tamron, a fact Tamron itself confirmed shortly after. However, since then, it’s been crickets. Both Sony and Tamron released their financial results as scheduled today, a date I circled on my calendar in hopes that one or both companies might comment again on Sony’s attempted takeover of Tamron. However, neither company said anything about it at all. Sometimes the lack of news is itself news.