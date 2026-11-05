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UFC GYM Opens in Murfreesboro Nov. 14 With Jessica Eye, 50-Plus Jobs
By Cat Ansar,6 days ago
UFC GYM is set to throw open its doors in Murfreesboro on Saturday, Nov. 14, transforming a former YMCA building at 205 N. Thompson Lane into a 41,015-square-foot fitness complex complete with fight floors, an Olympic lifting room and a recovery suite with cryotherapy and a sauna. The grand-opening celebration starts at 8 a.m. and is expected to draw families from across Middle Tennessee for a day of workouts, a ribbon-cutting and a visit from a UFC veteran.