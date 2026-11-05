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Yiaya Opens Pay-by-Weight Yogurt Shop in Downtown Palo Alto
By Emily Johnson,6 days ago
Yiaya Greek Yogurt opened Oct. 30 at 520 Bryant St., in the former Blue Bin Vintage space. The self-serve shop charges by weight: $1.30 per ounce for frozen yogurt and $1.35 per ounce for fresh Greek yogurt. Social media posts reported waits of up to 40 minutes, according to Palo Alto Online, which interviewed owner Lia L., who asked not to have her last name published. The shop has no indoor seating.