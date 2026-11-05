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Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea Shuts Its Richardson Shop After Seven Years
By Richard Dawson,6 days ago
Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea has closed its doors in Richardson, ending a seven-year run at the Shire Boulevard shopping center where the cafe served up specialty coffees, teas, pastries, desserts and sandwiches. The closure leaves a notable gap in the Richardson coffee scene for a brand that once had ambitious growth plans across North Texas and beyond.
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