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Newburgh Police Bust Alleged School-Zone Brothel, Seize Over $20K in Cash
By Cameron Vestal,6 days ago
327 Fullerton Ave. — Approximate Site of Alleged Prostitution Operation. Newburgh police shut down what they describe as a brothel operating out of a medical plaza suite just steps from two city schools, arresting two women and seizing more than $20,000 in cash investigators believe came from illegal massages and sex acts. Detectives executed a search warrant at 327 Fullerton Avenue, Suite 2, at approximately 6 p.m. on Oct. 28, following multiple complaints from the public.