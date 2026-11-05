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Three Women Selected for Dean Positions at Universities
5 days ago
Was promoted from interim dean to permanent dean of the School of Architecture at Princeton University. Dr. Lavin has been a Princeton faculty member since 2018. She is known for her scholarship on architectural history and design, from eighteenth-century architectural theory in France to mid-century modernism. Her forthcoming book, Arboreal Media and the Making of American Architecture (MIT Press), is a media-environmental history of American architecture.
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