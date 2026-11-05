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DFS Best Plays | Week 9 (2026)
6 days ago
Welcome to my DFS Best Plays series, where I detail my favorite cost-adjusted plays across the Sunday DraftKings Main Slate. Last weekend, we had a mixed bag. Dak Prescott and Chase Brown gave serviceable results. Zay Flowers had a disastrous game, playing most of it with his third-string quarterback. KC Concepcion disappointed, with the Steelers’ defense taking him out of the game. Hunter Henry was on his way to a good game but left with an injury. Here’s to a bounce-back week.