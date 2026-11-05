undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
New Appointments for Eight Women Faculty Members
6 days ago
Is chair of the department of French at Columbia University. Dr. Dobie, a professor of French and comparative literature, has served as director of French graduate studies and French graduate admissions and as graduate placement officer at Columbia. Her teaching and research areas include Francophone/postcolonial literatures and cinemas of France, the Maghreb, the Middle East, and the Caribbean as well as the cultural dimensions of migration and diaspora. She also studies eighteenth-century French culture, particularly with regard to orientalism, colonialism, and the history of slavery.