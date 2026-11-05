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Consistent food rules help families manage PWS hunger across a lifetime
By Marisa Horak, MS,2 days ago
Set routines provide the fullness cues that patients cannot produce: Experts. Having predictable rules and routines around food is not only a useful management tool for people with Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) but also absolutely central to managing hyperphagia, a hallmark symptom of the disease characterized by uncontrollable hunger, according to new research.