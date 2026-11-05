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Allison Evans Awarded for New Book on Political Protests in Russia
By Name:*,6 days ago
In her award-winning book, Dr. Evans compares protests in three cities with different economic bases — steel in Cherepovets, defense in Komsomolsk-na-Amure, and oil and gas in Surgut — during the 1990s. She offers important insights into how the challenges faced by these strategically important towns during the post-communist transition set the stage for different forms of contentious politics depending on the relationship between local industry and the central government.
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