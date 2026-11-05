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Equine New World Screwworm Cases Confirmed in New Mexico and Arizona
By EDCC Health Watch,6 days ago
Two equine New World screwworm (NWS) cases have been reported to the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC), and the Arizona Department of Agriculture (AZDA) has announced an additional case. One confirmed equine case has been reported in Eddy County, New Mexico. No additional details are currently available. One confirmed equine...
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