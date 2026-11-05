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Erin Baker Receives Lifetime Achievement Award in Energy and Environmental Research
By Name:*,6 days ago
Erin Baker, Distinguished Professor of Industrial Engineering and faculty director of the Energy Transition Institute at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, received the 2026 Harold Hotelling Medal for Lifetime Achievement Award from the Energy, Natural Resources, and Environment (ENRE) section of the Institute for Operations Research and Management Sciences (INFORMS).