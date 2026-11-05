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WATCH: Large pod of pilot whales off southern California coast, a first recorded in more than a decade
By Laylan Connellylconnelly@scng.com,6 days ago
A large pod of about pilot whales was spotted off Orange County’s coastline this week, a first recorded in more than a decade for the species typically found off tropical waters. The rare marine wildlife encounter happened on Nov. 3 when Capt. Erica Page aboard Newport Coastal Adventure spotted...