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Police Blotter 11/05/2026: Ashland – Warrants for Theft; Failing to Appear for DUII; Several Outstanding Warrants; – Talent – Disorderly Conduct
By Jack Murphy, Local Journalist,6 days ago
Tuesday, November 3rd, 43-year-old Lindsay Berwick was arrested by Ashland Police on multiple warrants in the 2200 block of Ashland St., near Shop’n Kart. The initial arrest took place at 11:38 p.m. Berwick had warrants out for failing to appear for a DUII, a 1st degree aggravated theft charge, a 1st degree forgery charge and a 1st degree theft charge. Berwick was then booked in the Jackson County Jail at 12:35 a.m. on the 4th.