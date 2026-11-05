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Construction Plans Move Forward for New Waynedale Fire Station
By WOWO News,6 days ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Plans for a new fire station in Fort Wayne’s Waynedale neighborhood are moving forward after several years of delays. WANE 15 reports the new Fort Wayne Fire Station No. 5 will be built at 2050 Lower Huntington Road. According to recently filed planning documents, the project will cover 11,540 square feet, with estimated construction costs of $5.5 million.
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