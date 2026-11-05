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Prime Video gives first look at ‘Criminal’
6 days ago
Prime Video’s new series looks criminally good. The streamer released the teaser and first-look photos for Criminal, giving fans a taste of the crime series before its first installment, Criminal Part One: “Coward,” starts streaming on Jan. 13. Based on Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips’ graphic novel series by the same name, the upcoming show stars Monster: The Ed Gein Story’s Charlie Hunnam, Andor’s Adria Arjona and Nine Perfect Strangers‘ Luke Evans. Emilia Clarke, Richard Jenkins, Kadeem Hardison, Gus Halper, John Hawkes and Logan Browning also star in the upcoming series.