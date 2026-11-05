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Rutgers University–Newark Launches IDRIS Innovation Lab To Advance AI Research And Interdisciplinary Collaboration
By Amit Chowdhry,6 days ago
Rutgers University–Newark has launched a new Innovation Lab through its Institute for Data, Research and Innovation Science (IDRIS), establishing a dedicated space for interdisciplinary collaboration in artificial intelligence, data science, and emerging technologies. The facility is designed to bring together students, faculty, researchers, and industry professionals to address complex challenges affecting urban communities and society.