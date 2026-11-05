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Cromwell considers data center moratorium as proposed project draws concern
By Matt Austin,6 days ago
Cromwell officials held a meeting Thursday night as a first step in exploring a multi-month moratorium on a data center project. The real discussion will begin in December when the town's planning and zoning commission will have a public hearing on the six-month moratorium proposal. The commission rejected a proposed 12-month moratorium on data centers in September.