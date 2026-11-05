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Crews battle wildfires in McKean and Clinton counties as region sees 'abnormally dry' weather
By WPSU,7 days ago
UPDATE, Nov. 5, 2026 @ 8:30 p.m.: Officials with the U.S. Forest Service now say the wildfire in the Allegheny National Forest covers 67-acres and is 30% contained. First responders are battling several wildfires throughout central and northern Pennsylvania, which is seeing “abnormally dry conditions,” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
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