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NFS Capital Closes $250 Million Warehouse Credit Facility With Fifth Third Bank, Expanding Total Capacity To $800 Million
By Amit Chowdhry,6 days ago
NFS Capital, an independent equipment finance company headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, announced the closing of a $250 million warehouse credit facility with Fifth Third Bank, National Association. The transaction establishes a new banking relationship and expands NFS Capital’s funding resources to support continued growth across its diversified equipment financing portfolio.