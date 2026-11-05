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Straight-ticket voting increases in Alabama, political strategist points to polarization
By Austin Pratt,6 days ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — More than seven out of every 10 ballots cast in Alabama's November 3 general election included a straight-ticket selection, continuing an upward trend that one political strategist says reflects growing political polarization. According to unofficial results released by Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen, 70.5%...
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