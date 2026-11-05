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Legendary Queen of Comedy Mo’Nique Brings Four Hilarious Shows to Alpharetta
By ATL Live Staff,4 days ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (ATL Live) - Legendary comedy powerhouse and award-winning actress Mo’Nique is bringing non-stop laughter to metro Atlanta this weekend. The iconic performer, renowned for her trailblazing run with The Queens of Comedy, her unforgettable television role as Nikki Parker, and her acclaimed talk show based in Atlanta, will headline four shows on Friday and Saturday this weekend at Helium Comedy Club in Alpharetta.
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