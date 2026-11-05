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Top 4 Injury and Criminal Defense Lawyers in Nebraska
By Producer Eric Dye,6 days ago
Liberty Law Group ranks as the top firm in Nebraska for people who need a strong injury lawyer and a proven criminal defense team under one roof. Ten attorneys work out of Omaha and Lincoln. More than 550 Google reviews give the firm a 5.0 rating. Juries have returned not guilty verdicts for its clients in a first-degree murder trial and a federal meth case with a 10-year minimum. For other needs, DM Injury Law is the pick for slip and fall and other property injury claims. Domina Law Group fits product liability cases, from car defects to farm equipment. Friedman Law Offices is the call for survivors of sexual abuse.