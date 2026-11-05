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Boston Blue season 2 episode 5 spoilers: Will Estes sets the stage
6 days ago
As many of you out there may be aware at this point, Friday night’s Boston Blue season 2 episode 5 is going to stand out for a particularly big reason: The arrival of Will Estes! The actor is coming back as Jamie Reagan for the first time since the series finale of Blue Bloods, and there is also going to be plenty of time spent between him and his brother Danny (Donnie Wahlberg).