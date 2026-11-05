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10 Sounds Dogs React To And 3 That Annoy Them
By Jan Otte,4 days ago
Read all the way to the end – we save the one detail most people never think about for last. Our canine companions experience the world primarily through their senses, with hearing being one of their most acute. Dogs can detect sounds at frequencies nearly twice as high as humans can, making their auditory world vastly different from our own. This heightened hearing ability means certain sounds trigger strong reactions—whether it’s alertness, excitement, anxiety, or annoyance. Understanding which sounds your dog responds to can help you create a more comfortable environment and strengthen your bond with your furry friend. In this article, we’ll explore ten common sounds that dogs typically react to and three specific sounds that tend to annoy them, explaining the science behind their responses and how you can help your pet cope with unavoidable unpleasant noises.