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Conservative Candidates Headed for Defeat in Inland Empire School Board Races
6 days ago
Tuesday was a rough night for conservative school board candidates and donors in the Inland Empire. Of the eight candidates endorsed by the Christian conservative Inland Empire Family PAC, only three appear to be winning: Steve Campos in the Perris Union High School District, Nick Pardue in Murrieta Valley, and Jill Juanita Leonard in Lake Elsinore, who ran unopposed.