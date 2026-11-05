undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Top 5 Personal Injury Law Firms in Coral Springs, FL
By Producer Eric Dye,6 days ago
The Law Offices of Cindy A. Goldstein is the top-rated personal injury firm in Coral Springs for 2026. Cindy A. Goldstein joined the Florida Bar in 2002 and opened her own Coral Springs office in 2006. Her results include a $2 million DUI crash settlement and a $1.75 million wrongful death recovery, and her staff speaks Spanish, Portuguese, and Haitian Creole. Lawlor, White & Murphey is the pick for construction accidents. Berman Law Group leads for mass torts from its office on University Drive. Dolan Dobrinsky Rosenblum Bluestein is the choice for product liability, and Wolf & Pravato is the firm to call for medical malpractice.