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Harrisburg High School asks parents for help following repeated restroom vandalism
By Sasha Moore,6 days ago
HARRISBURG, Ill., (KBSI) — Harrisburg High School officials are asking parents and families for help following repeated incidents of vandalism in student restrooms throughout the school year. In a message shared with families, school officials said intentional damage has forced some restrooms to temporarily close, causing disruptions for students...
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